HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City firefighters reported to the 3100 block of Green Street in Harrisburg Monday morning for a fire at a duplex.

According to Harrisburg City Fire Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical issue in a void space between the second and third floors of the building was the cause of the fire.

Five of the duplex’s residents were displaced due to the fire. However, there are no reported injuries.