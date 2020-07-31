Duplex fire on South 14th Street was caused by fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline confirmed a fire on South 14th Street was caused by fireworks.

Wednesday, July 29, a mother, a young child, and two firefighters were injured in a duplex fire.

One firefighter was released and is back to work. The second got an electric shock and stayed in the hospital overnight. Chief Enterline said that firefighter will be back working Saturday.

The red cross found nine people who live there, a place to stay.

Chief Enterline says fireworks have been plaguing fire departments across the Commonwealth since the legislature legalized them as part of the budget bill.

There are no suspects at this time.

Top Stories: