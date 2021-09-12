Eagle Scout helps Dauphin County bikers with new repair shop

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An Eagle Scout came up with a unique idea that will be a big help to community members riding bikes along the Greenbelt in Dauphin County.

Sebastian Willard, along with a group of volunteers, installed an outdoor bicycle repair station at Ray’s Place in Susquehanna Township located along the Greenbelt.

COVID-19 created a lot of challenges in getting supplies for the repair station, so Willard had to get creative. Thankfully, he was able to get a lot of local help to make this project become a reality.

“It’s in a great spot and when we were installing it the day went perfectly,” Willard said. “Nothing went wrong about it and we all did our parts. It has been a nice learning experience putting this in for my project.”

Willard says HACC and its president, Dr. Ski, were big supporters of his project.