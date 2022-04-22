HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earth Day meant trash day in Harrisburg.

Volunteers picked up litter on the Capital Area Green Belt between 19th and Cameron Streets. The Green Belt is an 18-mile loop connecting several parks in Dauphin County. Those parks haven’t always been as beautiful as they are now.

“A lot of it became, suffered from disrepair. So, in 1990 there was a group of volunteers who brought it back to life,” Cindy Hogeman of the Capital Area Green Belt Association said.

In recent years, The Green Belt was extended to include Fort Hunter.