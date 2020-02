HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore YMCA in Harrisburg closed after a water main break and it is unclear when it will reopen.

The water main break happened sometime Sunday on North Street.

The YMCA is located on North Front Street right near the sire of the break.

It forced the facility to close early on Sunday. Leaders don’t think they will have normal hours and classes Monday.

The schedule change also affects the childcare center.