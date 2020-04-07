Easter dinner served to go at Bethesda Mission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Easter dinner will look different this year at Bethesda Mission due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The Easter meal will not be served for the community inside the Men’s Shelter. However, at 4:30 p.m. a boxed dinner will be served curbside to the homeless. After that, the shelter guests will eat their dinner.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful display of caring demonstrated by our guests during this crisis,” Executive Director Scott Dunwoody said . “They understand well the struggles experienced by those on the streets.”

The shelter guests have been serving breakfast daily to those in need during this crisis.

“Easter should be a joyous time,” Dunwoody said. “We are celebrating the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ! It is the very essence of what Christianity is all about. For the safety of our staff and guests, the celebration at the Mission will look different this year.”

This meal, along with all meals at the Mission, was provided for completely by generous donations from members of the greater Harrisburg community.