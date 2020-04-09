Easter Extravaganza Grab and Go event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some local groups are helping families celebrate the Easter holiday while still practicing the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

All You Can Inc. in collaboration with the Harrisburg School District and Harrisburg police are holding an Easter Extravaganza Grab and Go today, April, 9.

There will be Easter baskets, toys, eggs, and candy available for families.

Today’s event is at Cougar Academy at 1601 State Street in Harrisburg, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No registration is needed, just stop by to receive an Easter basket for your child.