HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An education group is calling for a state audit of a popular cyber charter school based in Harrisburg.

It comes after the group learned what some families are spending their money on with cash reimbursements.

Education Voters of Pennsylvania wants the auditor general to investigate Commonwealth Charter Academy saying CCA isn’t spending taxpayer money wisely.

This year, Commonwealth Charter Academy gave a one-time $200 personal field trip reimbursement.

“We only did that this year. Because when we tried to plan field trips as a school, we had difficulty finding venues that would take large groups of students,” said Tim Eller.

We reviewed Facebook screenshots obtained by Education Voters of Pennsylvania showing some families discussing using the money to take trips to Dave and Busters, amusement parks and concerts.

“It is unacceptable that all school districts are starving and property tax increases are squeezing home and business owners cyber charter schools are so washed in excess funding that they’re using property tax dollars to pay for students private activities and trips,” said Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania.

Tim Eller, senior vice president of outreach and government relations says it wasn’t just free cash.

“CCA reviewed the expense to ensure that they were educational in nature or met some type of educational standard to be reimbursable some field trips were not reimbursed,” Eller said.

In march, CCA also sent a one-time technology subsidy payment for $150.

“It was just not a one time willy nilly payment to families. “That was to compensate them for increased costs that they’re experiencing as well,” Eller said.

South Middleton Superintendent Jim Estep says CCA is flush with money because of lawmakers.

“To some degree, I don’t blame them for trying to figure out ways to pass it on to the kids. But is that what we should be doing with taxpayer dollars at the expense of the 500 regular public school districts?” said Jim Estep, superintendent of South Middleton School District.

Eller says this is a meritless attack.

“We have an independent auditor that comes in every year that reviews our finances, reviews, our books, and you know, completes an audit of that just like a traditional public school district,” Eller said.

CCA conducts its own independent audit apart from the state.

In March, the auditor general said school audits will return to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.