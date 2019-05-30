EF-1 tornado downs 200 trees at Camp Hebron

HALIFAX, Pa (WHTM) – Camp Hebron in Dauphin County is looking for help after an EF-1 tornado downed approximately 200 trees.

The National Weather Service confirmed the twister touched down Wednesday night, reaching wind speeds of 100 miles an hour.

In addition to the fallen trees, officials with the camp in Halifax said power lines were ripped off some cottages on the property.

Camp Hebron, which describes itself as a Christian camp and conference center, needs to clean up quickly because summer camps are scheduled to begin in three weeks.

Camp officials are asking for professional volunteers experienced with chainsaws to help cut up and remove trees starting Friday, May 31.

If you are able to help, call 717-443-4775.