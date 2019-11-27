Effort aims to keep Harrisburg students safe on walk to school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incoming Harrisburg school board member Jane Buchwach says she spoke with organizers in Philadelphia who put together a safe walk program to help students get to and from school safely.
Buchwach says Safe Walk Harrisburg will follow their lead.
“When people say that we need to keep our kids safe, that is fine, but we need to do more than talk. This is taking action,” she said.
Buchwach says the program will get residents involved. Volunteers who clear background checks will receive training. They will wear safety vests along designated safe walk routes.
Students will have access to safe houses or locations if they feel unsafe or threatened.
The cost of the program is less than $30,000 a year. The school district will not have to pay for it. Funding will come from grants and community partners.
“Our next step is to identify locations,” Buchwach said. “We will get stats from the police that identify traffic patterns, crime rates and other factors that will determine the need.”
Buchwach hopes to have the program in place by spring.