Effort aims to keep Harrisburg students safe on walk to school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incoming Harrisburg school board member Jane Buchwach says she spoke with organizers in Philadelphia who put together a safe walk program to help students get to and from school​ safely.

Buchwach says Safe Walk Harrisburg will follow their lead.

“When people say that we need to keep ​our kids safe, that is fine, but we need to do more than talk. This is taking action,” she said.

​​Buchwach says the program will get residents involved. Volunteers who clear background checks will receive training.​ They will wear safety vests along designated safe walk routes.

Students will have access to safe houses or locations if they feel unsafe or threatened.​​

The cost of the program is less than $30,000 a year. The school district will not have to ​pay for it. Funding will come from grants and community partners.

“Our next step is to identify locations,” Buchwach said. “We will get ​stats from the police that identify traffic patterns, crime rates and other factors that will determine the need.”

​​Buchwach hopes to have the program in place by spring.​