Efforts underway to help students taking online classes and working parents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) has teamed up with local churches and organizations to provide community classrooms for students in Harrisburg and Steelton Highspire.

Kim says Journey Church and the Whitaker and Jewish Community centers are providing classroom space from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

She says she hopes the effort eases the burden on working parents. “I am a parent. I experienced some of the same challenges when schools shut down in March.”

Kim says volunteers must have clearance and will be subject to background checks. Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized, while everyone must follow CDC guidelines; that includes wearing masks and social distancing.

The community classrooms start on Aug. 31. Parents are asked to register their children here.

