Election set to replace Folmer, several expressed interest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A date has been picked for the special election to replace a state senator arrested for child pornography.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced the election for former Senator Mike Folmer’s seat will be January 14th.

The district covers all of Lebanon County and parts of York and Dauphin Counties.

Folmer resigned last week after his arrest. A preliminary hearing on the charges against Folmer was postponed to Oct. 31. Folmer hasn’t commented.

Several people have expressed interest in Folmer’s seat, including Matt Brouillette, the longtime head of the conservative think tank “Commonwealth Foundation.”

Brouillette is seeking the Republican nomination.

Voters don’t get to decide the candidates, instead, the party chairmen in the district will select conferees who will hand-pick the candidate.

Brouillette is hopeful the process will be open and transparent.

State representatives Tom Mehaffie and Russ Diamond are also considering a run.