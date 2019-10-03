Electric vehicle charging stations bill introduced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An effort to increase electric vehicle charging stations may start in Pennsylvania, starting with new commercial buildings.

Legislation HB1908 was introduced Thursday by State Rep. Kristine Howard to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations around the commonwealth.

The legislation would require new non-residential buildings to be constructed with the necessary infrastructure to support EV charging stations.

The bill would ensure the ability to charge EVs in the places people often frequent, such as retail facilities, hotels, schools, and restaurants.

“The Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees us the right to clean air and clean water,” Howard said. “But we can’t have clean air and water while we depend on fossil fuels. To that end, we must encourage consumers to embrace clean, emission-free EVs, and that begins with supplying the infrastructure needed to support the technology.”