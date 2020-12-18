Emergency ordinance suspends evictions in Harrisburg for those who can’t make rent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday evening the City of Harrisburg announced the pass of an emergency ordinance that temporarily suspends the eviction, ejectment or displacement of tenants or occupants from their residence.

“This is a very important piece of legislation,” says Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “As Covid-19 levels spike and we enter colder temperatures this winter, this moratorium on the processing of evictions protects our residents during these difficult times.  

Bill 21-2020 was approved by Harrisburg City Council at an Emergency Session earlier this week.

This emergency legislation a renewable 30-day suspension of evictions, but it only applies to eviction for non-payment of rent and doesn’t relieve a tenant of the obligation to pay rent.

Violation of this ordinance may result in imprisonment for up to 90 days or fines up to $10,000 for the individual who causes the violation.

City residents in need of assistance to prevent an eviction related to non-payment of rent should call the City of Harrisburg Non-Emergency Help Desk at 3-1-1 or 717-255-3040, or the Bureau of Codes at 717-255-6553. In case of emergency, residents should contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. 

