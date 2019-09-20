Emergency preparedness drill in Hershey sparked confusion

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Signs around Hersheypark said there was training in progress, but several local firefighters were notified of an active shooter, not a drill.

Hersheypark was closed Thursday morning, swarming with ambulances and police on the scene to conduct a full-scale training exercise.

“The pager went off and it said about an active shooter over by Hersheypark,” says Roxanne Bosler, a wife of a fire police officer in the South Hanover Fire Department.

Bosler was confused as to why her husband was never alerted that it was a drill.

“My daughter lives over there and I was worried about her, because of her surgery two days ago, and I told her to lock her doors to make sure everybody was safe,” Bosler said.

The pager mishap wasn’t a one-off. Bosler mentioned that another member of the fire department, also a constable, received the same notification.

Bosler said that man rushed to the area. “He said he thought it was at Turkey Hill and he went to Turkey Hill locked and loaded and talked to the manager, and he even showed the manager the pager of what it said.”

The exercise at Hersheypark and Penn State Hershey Medical Center lasted several hours. Derry Township Police partnered with federal, state, local and private groups.

Bolser is grateful that the training occurred but lamented that it could have been handled better.

“Please, next time let the community know it’s a drill,” she said.

