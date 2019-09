HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Derry Township Police Department, along with federal, state, local, and private groups are conducting an emergency preparedness drill Thursday.

The drill will be in and around Hersheypark and the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.

They say the drill will last about four hours so if you see emergency crews in those areas, do not be alarmed, they are there for a training exercise.