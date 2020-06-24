Emotions in the PA House as police reform bills pass

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State House can be cynical. It can also be deeply and bitterly partisan. But not Wednesday afternoon as the chamber considered two police reform bills.

“This is the moment,” said a passionate Rep. Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia). “This is the opportunity for all of us to be greater than we ever dreamed we could be.”

The brutal killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota policeman and painful protests across the state were definitely felt in Harrisburg.

Rep. Chris Rabb’s bill would set up a database for all peace officers so those with checkered pasts are weeded out. Rabb was choked up several times encouraging support for his bill. For lawmakers of color, this was not just politics — it was personal.

“We don’t agree on all things,” Rabb told his colleagues. “That’s OK. But in this moment, we are acknowledging and affirming everyone’s humanity and belief that everyone should be held to the same high standard of excellence.”

Rabb’s bill and another that aims to improve training and mental health screening of police officers passed the house… unanimously.

Rabb received a standing ovation and hugs in the chamber.

It was a powerful moment. And it was important as Rabb’s mostly white colleagues not only heard him and all those protesters, but they listened.

“They have acknowledged that yes there is some real pain in the streets, there is real pain amongst our members,” said Rep. Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia). “We may want to take a deeper dive and figure out exactly how do we get to the root cause of these things.”

Police unions across the state also supported the legislation.

“Ninety-nine point nine percent of police officers are good people,” said Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-Berks) a former state trooper and sheriff. Jozwiak was a yes vote.

“Law enforcement today wants professional police officers. They do not want bad police officers,” Jozwiak said.

Though the problems are centuries old, the speed of this reform in this chamber is very, very rare. Rabb understands the unlikelihood.

“It’s about as likely as seeing a leprechaun riding a unicorn,” Rabb said, adding that if the Senate passes the bill and the governor signs it, it would be the most robust law enforcement database in the nation.

The Senate also passed police reform bills Wednesday including one that would ban police chokeholds. It seems that very soon reform bills will be reaching the desk of Governor Tom Wolf.