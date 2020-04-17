Employee at Sheetz on Lindle Road tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz says an employee who last worked April 4 at the 4651 Lindle Road location has tested positive for coronavirus.

The store has been closed and looks to be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Gas pumps are also expected to be sanitized and cleaned.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, there are currently no customers or employees at risk,” a Sheetz representative said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

Sheetz says all employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.



