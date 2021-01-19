Employer terminates Pa. woman accused in Capitol insurrection, laptop theft

A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m., Riley Williams of Harrisburg is set to appear in court after allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. She was arrested Monday evening after being identified through a witness by the FBI.

Williams’ previous employer has released a statement regarding Williams association with the human services agency.

On Tuesday, Keystone Human Services said, “We were recently made aware that a Keystone Human Services employee was identified as an active participant in the attack on the US Capitol, and we have terminated her employment. Our foremost commitment is to the safety and security of the people we support and our employees.”

According an affidavit released prior to Williams’ hearing, she intended on sending the laptop to a friend in Russia, who would then sell the device to Russia’s foreign intelligence services.

Keystone Human Services says they condemn such actions and in addition to Williams’ termination, the organization has a zero-tolerance policy for the events that took place at U.S. Capitol.

“Keystone Human Services has no tolerance for violent extremist behavior and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to building a better, more inclusive world,” the human services organization said in their statement.