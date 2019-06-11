EMS urges safety after child found dead in pool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 7-year-old boy who died after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool was at the Susquehanna Township home for a graduation party, his family said.

Gionni Dennis died at a hospital after efforts to revive him at the scene. Police said he was found in the pool after he was reported missing in the 2000 block of Sauers Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was a student at West Creek Elementary School, in the East Pennsboro School District.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am in touch concerning the untimely passing this weekend of Gionni Dennis, a rising third-grader at West Creek Elementary School,” the school district said in an email to parents.

Susquehanna Township EMS officials said June is the highest fatality month each year for drowning-related deaths nationwide.

“It’s typically weather related. It’s when the kids get out, when we now see the kids going to the pools and having pool parties,” said Matthew Baily, EMS chief of Susquehanna Township.

Baily said drowning can be a silent killer and does not always look like what you see in the movies. He encourages others to be able to detect the signs.

“Kids are going to be struggling underneath the water. If you don’t see them getting back to the surface successfully, you may see them fall underneath the water, and sometimes this can look like the kid is actually having fun, but in reality, they’re actually drowning and they’re just trying to get their head above water,” Baily said.