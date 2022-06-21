HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Movie nights in Reservoir Park begin in Harrisburg on Friday, June 24. The movie showings will be complemented by food trucks and snow cones.

The city says this gives families an opportunity to get out and spend quality time together.

“This is another way that we are sort of trying to do programming in the evening hours and trying to have a positive environment,” said Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Manager Kevin Sanders.

All movies will be family-oriented. “King Richard” will be showing this weekend. Other movies that will be shown are:

July 1: “Beauty and the Beast” (1991 version)

July 8: “Annie” (2014)

July 15: “42”

July 22: “Moana”

July 29: “Black Panther”

Aug. 5: “Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse”

Aug. 12: “Encanto”

Aug. 19: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Other Harrisburg summer programs include group activities, sports, arts and crafts, and enrichment programs.