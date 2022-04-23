(WHTM) — Community organizations in Harrisburg continue to raise awareness about violent crime.

Members of “Taking it to the Streets” were joined by city residents, as well as community leaders to march against violence.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Organizers say the recent increase has been alarming and they don’t recall so many shootings in such a short period of time. However, they hope more people get involved across the board, including reporting suspicious activity to the police.

“I have been here long enough to see it get worse and i understand the city and police and the mayor are trying to do the best that they and we can’t go into houses but we can make some noise and that is what we are doing today, Rebeca Pedrazza from “Taking it to the Streets,” said.

Pedrazza says community involvement and taking ownership of neighborhoods are some ways to combat violent crime.