Ex-supervisor gets prison for $179K theft from Harrisburg schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former transportation supervisor for the Harrisburg School District will serve time in prison for embezzling more than $179,000.

Dana L. Andrews, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Dauphin County Court to 16 months to five years in state prison, followed by five years probation. She could be eligible for parole after 12 months.

She must also pay restitution to the district.

Andrews pleaded guilty in October to 118 counts of theft, forgery, access device fraud, and unlawful use of a computer. She was the district’s transportation supervisor from Jan. 2014 until Nov. 8, 2017, when she resigned after the fraud was discovered.

Police said Andrews created and submitted fraudulent invoices from Boyo Transportation and submitted the invoices to the school district for payment.

She also altered Boyo Transportation invoices sent to the district to create overcharges. When the district made payments, Andrews would request a refund from Boyo then keep and cash the checks, police said.