Exclusive video shows night York-area man says he was beaten in Dauphin County custody

Warning, this video contains graphic violence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Footage of the night a 24-year-old college student was taken into custody for public drunkenness and, according to his lawyer, beaten, was released Wednesday exclusively to abc27.

Attorney Leticia Chavez-Freed provided hours of footage and said her client, Jarrett Leaman, was a victim of excessive force in the form of punches, pepper-spraying, a spit mask and kicks by at least five correctional officers and one Harrisburg police officer in June of 2019.

All officers involved were cleared of any legal wrongdoing, but a civil suit is ongoing.

In a statement, Chavez-Freed explained why she is releasing the video nine months later:

“Our office will be amending Mr. Leaman’s federal complaint to publicly name each person responsible for the beating, failing to render adequate medical care and/or failing to have the courage to intervene and stop the vicious abuse of Mr. Leaman. We will try this case before a Jury to full verdict. I did not expect District Attorney Fran Chardo to publicly state to Penn Live, the day after his election, that my client caused his own injuries. It is because of this statement, and the damage it can do to our federal case, that this footage is being released, in order to mitigate the statement. “

A federal complaint brought about to an investigation, led by Detective John O’Connor, to discover the details of that night.

The investigation concluded that no excessive force was used on Leaman and that he injured himself, attempting to break free from restraints and landed on his face. After being placed in a restraint chair, he continued to resist and kick at officers, the investigation found.

“Our detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation. We determined that criminal charges were not warranted against any individual,” District Attorney Fran Chardo said in a statement.

O’Connor states the officers previously in question “acted reasonably in response to the actions of Leaman in resisting the lawful acts of the officers and attempting to remove himself from official detention.”

Two correctional officers were suspended without pay pending the results of the investigation, while Harrisburg police officer Christopher Mackie was placed on desk duty. Mackie was the arresting officer and can be seen interacting with Leaman and other correctional officers in the newly-released footage. At one point, Mackie is shown taking a picture of Leaman’s bloody face on his cell phone, and giving a thumbs up to another officer, as the 24-year-old remains restrained in the chair and his head covered by a spit mask.

Sources have confirmed that Mackie no longer works at the Harrisburg Police Department.

Mackie has a record regarding excessive force, and this was the second time he was investigated.

We are awaiting a statement Harrisburg City Mayor Eric Papenfuse.