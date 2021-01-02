Expansion of Clean Slate law takes effect in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the new year comes new laws taking effect.

One of those is a change to the Clean Slate law making it easier for some to clear their records and get jobs.

House Bill 440 was signed into law October 29 and went into effect December 29.

Many say this is an important change to the criminal justice system.

2020 was hard enough for many Pennsylvanians struggling to get by.

“A lot of folks are out of work, so if you had a previous criminal record, it already was tough for you to navigate the workforce and that only became exacerbated with the pandemic,” said Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

House Bill 440 changes some of that. Three main components pave the way for second chances and a clean slate.

“It extended automatic expungement to anyone who received a full acquittal in a court of competent jurisdiction,” Flood said.

That also includes those who are exonerated for a crime they didn’t commit.

Flood says one of the biggest disadvantages of the old Clean Slate law was you were ineligible if you owed outstanding money to the courts.

“What House Bill 440 did was it removed that prerequisite that you had to pay fines, costs and restitution. Now you only have to satisfy restitution,” Flood said.

The third component of the bill extends automatic record expungement for those who received pardons from the governor.

“It’s always been a two-part process so you had to get the pardon first and then you had to petition for expungement separately,” Flood said.

Flood says that was not only inconvenient, but costly, even for him.

“I received a pardon from the governor in March of 2019 and after receiving that pardon I had to shell out $1,500 in order to have my record expunged, which I did not do,” Flood said.

So with the new year there’s new hope.

“Moving into 2021 with more people out of work and those people that have criminal histories, I think they should feel more hopeful that they will get a fair shake when they’re navigating the workforce,” Flood said.

Flood says if you were pardoned before December 29 and your record hasn’t been expunged, contact the Board of Pardons so they can initiate the automatic process for you.