Expect delays on I-83, single-lane restrictions start just in time for holiday traffic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are advised that there will be lane restrictions and a major traffic shift related to work on the Interstate 83 reconstruction project near Harrisburg as it is scheduled to begin this weekend.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in both directions of I-83 from south of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split beginning the night of Saturday, Dec. 19.

Southbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane until the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 22 and northbound I-83 will be single lane until the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

There will be major delays while lane restrictions are in place and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Once the shift is complete, southbound I-83 traffic will be placed on the newly constructed outside lanes and there will be stop conditions at the westbound Route 22 ramp to southbound I-83, and from Union Deposit Road to southbound I-83.

Northbound I-83 will be shifted to the newly constructed outside lanes from the southern end of the project (Mile 47.5) to just north of Exit 48, where traffic will experience a major shift back to the inside lanes where traffic will remain through the northern end of the project.

This long-term shift will last until late spring or early summer.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg.

You can check here to see the conditions of the roadways before driving.