Expect traffic on I-81 between exits 70 and 72 as construction crews begin preliminary road work

Harrisburg, PA – A memorial display honoring Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), today announced the implementation of a statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) pilot program to reduce work zone speeds, change driver behavior, and improve work zone safety for workers and motorists. Wednesday, October 30, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Preliminary road work is scheduled to begin January 4, 2020, when a sound wall and other additions will be made along a section of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of intermittent short-term closures of the outside lanes in both directions of I-81 on an as-needed basis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The two-mile project extends from Interstate 83 (Exit 70) to Mountain Road (Exit 72). Road work is expected to last between four and six weeks.

The nearly $9 million contract includes the construction of six sound wall sections, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs, and pavement markings.

The temporary detour of the ramp from Mountain Road to southbound I-81 will be implemented during this project. An advisory will be issued prior to the start of the detour.

Officials expect the project to be completed in November of 2021.