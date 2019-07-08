Expert says more can be done to keep kids safe

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A family says an attempted abduction took place near The Boardwalk at Hersheypark last Wednesday.

A teenager told abc27 News that a woman tried to take a boy away from his group, but she pulled the boy away and the lady left the area.

Security expert John Sancenito says parents need to teach children some of the steps they can take to remain safe, especially in crowded areas like amusement parks.

“It starts with a conversation,” Sancenito said. “If they are grabbed, they must bring attention to themselves by screaming as loud as they can and say I need help, this is not my parent.”

Sancenito would not comment on the incident at Hersheypark, but he did say that it is important for people to understand that abductions can happen anywhere, and people must understand that the threat never ends.

Sancenito says adults need to talk openly about safety and take extra steps before they leave the house for a family outing.

“Take pictures of the children on that day so you know what their hairstyle looks like and what their clothing looks like, so if a child gets separated, you can show that to the employee or the police,” he said.

Sancenito says it can be tough for parents to approach these topics with their children, but he says it’s important for them to remember that

times have changed since they were children.

A Hershey Entertainment spokesperson says they have reviewed the surveillance video and see no evidence there was an attempted abduction.

The spokesperson said the ultimate decision should be made by Derry Township police, and Hersheypark will continue to cooperate with the investigation.