Expert to ABC27: What matters most is what civilians in a police department do, not how many of them the department has

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following a report by ABC27 News on Monday that Harrisburg police planned to hire more civilians to proactively combat violence, ABC27 wondered how deficient the department might be compared to others in terms of the number of civilians it employs.
The answer? It’s not deficient compared to other similarly departments serving Pennsylvania municipalities with between 25,000 and 75,000 residents.
As of 2018, the most complete year for which the FBI had complete data for all relevant departments, here’s the number of civilians some Midstate Pa. departments (among those with between 25,000 and 75,000 residents) had for every 100,000 residents, along with their violent crime rates for that year per 100,000 residents:
|Municipality
|Civilian police dept. employees per 100,000 residents
|Murders/homicides per 100,000 residents
|Violent crimes per 100,000 residents
|Harrisburg
|59
|31
|1,080
|York
|34
|45
|1,019
|Lancaster
|40
|3
|701
|Lebanon
|12
|8
|322
|Susquehanna Twp
|12
|0
|183
|Lower Paxton Twp
|14
|0
|176
|Derry Twp
|76
|0
|159
|Manheim Twp
|30
|0
|124
|Middletown Township
|13
|0
|73
Derry Township, with a far lower violent crime rate than Harrisburg, had more civilian police employees relative to its population. All other municipalities had fewer.
But David Harris — a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who studies police, police practices and search and seizure law — said these numbers by themselves don’t tell a holistic story.
“The number of civilians is less crucial than what you have them doing,” Harris said. “It’s all about what you assign civilians to and how you use them.”
Additionally, civilian police department employees in some municipalities might handle a function that other departments handle in other municipalities.
TOP STORIES
- “I lost $300”: Beware of cable promotion involving gift cards
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, tests positive for coronavirus
- Teachers union wants district to move to full online learning
- News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted
- Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center reports two additional COVID deaths on Tuesday