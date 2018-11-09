Fall favorites coming in strong at Milton Hershey's student-run farmer's market

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - It may seem shocking to hear a ninth-grader say these words:

"It's fun here, doing all the work," Milton Hershey student Emily Miller said.

But at Project Market, it's commonplace.

Students learn all aspects of the agriculture and produce business, and it all starts with a little sweat in the summer, Emily's least favorite aspect of the program.

"Probably the picking part, like, there's a lot of bugs involved," Miller said.

"It's a learning curve for them and, you know, summer days can be really hot, so, sometimes that takes a toll, but usually, it's their first job," said Nick Isenberg, the agriculture and natural resources instructor at Milton Hershey.

It's their job, not an extra-curricular or class. The students actually get paid for their work, and all profits they earn go back into Project Market.

"They're involved in all aspects from planting, cultivating, harvesting, processing and then marketing our produce here in the market," Isenberg said.

New this year at Project Market is their produce baskets. Students research recipes and fill the baskets with ingredients needed for preparation.

"We took the baskets and focused on the northeast region, what fruits and vegetables will be available," Isenberg said.

Many of the students -- including Emily, who was inspired to enter the agriculture track at Milton Hershey after joining the program -- come from fast-paced, sometimes tough city backgrounds, but at Project Market, life slows down - in a good way.

"Two weeks into it, you start seeing them coming together, you know, figuring out how to work as a team, taking initiative, and doing the work that needs to be done," Isenberg said.

Project Market is open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at 260 Ivanhoe Lane, on the school's campus.