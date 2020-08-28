Families call for sentence commutations at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens are calling for the sentence commutations of their loved ones. They were at the state capitol on Thursday holding signs explaining why they support commutations.

This comes ahead of the state’s Board of Pardon’s public hearing which is next month. Usually those hearings are in person and loved ones can make their case, but because of the pandemic, it will be held virtually.

Thousands are serving life without parole sentences in Pennsylvania. The hearings are happening September 1st through the 4th.