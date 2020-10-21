Families rally on Capitol steps in support of education stimulus bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Two state lawmakers introduced legislation that would give a portion of unspent Federal CARES Act money to families to offset COVID-19 schooling costs.

The bill, also known as the “Back on Track” bill would provide $1,000 to parents for each K-12 student, prioritizing low-income families first. The goal of the bill is to help families pay for tuition, school supplies, technology, or services for students with special needs.

“Parents need all the help they can get to make sure their children don’t fall behind accidentally,” said Senator Judy Ward, primary sponsor of the bill.

Those opposed to the bill think the money should be focused on public schools that are facing rising costs and programs that help all families.

“We need to be looking at real solutions that will help our public schools that educate 95% of Pennsylvania students, as well as other schools out there in Pennsylvania,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communication of Pa. State Education Association. “We need to be taking a more holistic approach to this.”