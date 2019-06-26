Families without water over landlord dispute with Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a dozen families are without water because of a dispute between a landlord and Steelton Borough.

Many tenants feel caught in the middle and just want their water back on.

“I have an infant so I have to have some type of water. We can’t even wash our hands because there’s no water,” Kiasia Rorie said.

Rorie had to buy two gallons of water Tuesday. She is one of 17 tenants whose water was shut off Monday morning.

“I pay my hard-earned money to stay here and this is supposed to be my home, so I should be able to sit back and turn on my water if I want to or if I need to,” Rorie said.

Rorie paid her rent and so did Megan Brunner down the street. It’s because of their landlord, Rick Kaylor, that they’re stuck in this situation.

“We’re like the kids in the middle of a custody battle,” Brunner said.

Brunner said one of her son’s teachers at Steelton-Highspire dropped off two cases of water for her family, but with four teenagers, it’s tough to live like that.

“I’m an insulin-dependent, insulin-resistant diabetic, so I have to take four insulin shots a day,” Brunner said. “There’s sanitizer, there’s alcohol pads, but nothing takes the place of actually washing your hands.”

Kaylor owed more than 68,000 in unpaid water bills to the borough. In November 2018, he signed off on a payment agreement of $2,000 a month.

“This is a balance that’s gone back for years now that he has not paid. Prior to that, he had not made a payment in over a year,” borough manager Doug Brown said.

Kaylor sold a property in May and paid off the $6,400 due for water and sewer bills. He assumed that would go toward his payment plan.

“My point is I gave you $6,400 in May. Why can’t you just use that?” Kaylor said.

Brown says that’s not how it works.

“It was made clear to him via phone call, about a 20-minute phone call to him, that that does not negate the other amounts due per the arrangement,” Brown said.

Kaylor claims most of his tenants are behind him and want him to hold off until a water authority meeting on Thursday.

“So, I think we’ll just let it play out here another day. I’m hoping the borough does the right thing and turns the water back on,” Kaylor said.

Kaylor said he tried getting a hold of someone at the borough to talk with on Monday but received no response.

“I’ll do whatever we need to do to get them water. Heck, people can even come and stay at my house if they need to,” Kaylor said. “So, I feel like I’m doing everything I can on my end.”

Typically, when water is shut off, the borough gives about 72 hours before condemning a property, but Brown says he’ll work with the tenants on a case-by-case basis.

The borough also has a list of resources available for those who need them.



“It’s something that we don’t take lightly at all,” Brown said. “We take it very seriously and we think it is very unfortunate we have to be in this situation, but unfortunately, the landlord has put us in this situation.”