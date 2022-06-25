HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was a day of fun for the Harrisburg community.

The group “Taking it to Streets” held a family fun day at the Heart of The Community garden at Derry and Kittatinny Streets in the city of Harrisburg.

Organizers said that holding events with activities for children and giving out free items for people in need really helps bring the community together.

“We get blessings from other organizations and food banks and they give us these items for free. So, we decided to just give them out to the community, we stock up and stock up and stock up, and then we just hold events like this or we just set up a table in front of our home or on a corner somewhere in the community. We give it out its important because people need it,” Founder of Takin’ it to the Streets Rebecca Pedraza said.

The group hopes to continue to have these events throughout the year.