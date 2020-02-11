Family cancels wedding in China due to coronavirus outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christopher Neverman met his fiancee Nicole in Shanghai while working as a teacher. The two have been dating for three years, planning to tie the knot in a month — but were interrupted by the recent coronavirus outbreak in China.

Their family and friends who booked flights for the end of February had to change their plans as a result of the virus spread.

“We were just going to wait it out and then probably two weeks ago, that’s when everything was canceled. The airlines canceled everything,” said Barbara Neverman-Gray, Christopher’s mother.

Christopher and Nicole have their signed marriage license but because of Chinese culture and tradition, the wedding ceremony will not take place.

“It’s considered bad luck. Her parents picked that day on the lunar calendar for good luck and because it was canceled, because of these circumstances, they will not reschedule it,” Barabara Neverman-Gray said.

Barbara says she has been keeping in touch with her son as the mounting number of coronavirus cases grow.

“He said it’s getting worse and worse and not getting any better,” Barbara Neverman-Gray said. “Most restaurants are not opened, most stores. Tourism has taken a huge hit, there’s not much going on there. Everybody is in lockdown.”

The families have had to adjust to the situation and plan to hold the reception in the states this summer.

“It’s just a waiting game to make sure he stays healthy and she stays healthy and that’s all we can really do. Just pray they stay healthy,” Barbara Neverman-Gray said.