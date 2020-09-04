Family, film honor Torin Dworchack one-year after he was murdered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday is the one year anniversary of the death of a Middletown High School graduate. 18-year-old Torin Dworchack was robbed and murdered last year.

Torin’s body was found near the Civil War Museum in Reservoir Park.

Now, his story is being used to educate the community about gun violence and bullying.

Torin: An Eli Greene Film is a recap of the Dworchack family’s darkest day, but at the same time, it’s bringing them peace.

“The movie just meant a lot to all of us because it brought out how we felt,” said Kay Kline, Torin’s grandmother.

The documentary was made to honor the life of the aspiring artist.

Loved ones tell us Torin was bullied for exploring his sexuality, before being robbed and shot twice in the head in the trunk of a car.

Tyrese Randolph and Nathaniel Acevedo are facing charges for his kidnapping and murder.

“He was just a young life starting out and it’s just sad, but we remember the good memories. That’s all we can do is remember the good memories,” said Kline.

Torin’s familiy is staying positive by using the solemn anniversary to do random acts of kindness in his name.

“We’ll pay for someone’s meal and we have like homeless bags that we would give to somebody if we saw them, and we have a little card that we would give them explaining who Torin was, just to keep him story alive,” said Quinn Dworchack, Torin’s sister.

Filmmaker Eli Greene from Harrisburg is keeping Torin’s story alive. He says the documentary’s sales are soaring since it was released.

Greene says Torin’s story stands out because he was a good kid, who stayed out of trouble.

Torin’s sisters say Torin was a role model they’ll always remember.

“It’s like a different life essentially, because growing up, we had him, and then all of the sudden, we don’t,” said Kelsey Dworchack, another one of Torin’s sisters.

“Even though it’s been a year, we still feel like it just happened or he’s still coming back,” said Quinn Dworchack.

The film is exclusively on Vimeo on demand for $6.99. Greene says the money goes to various anti-bullying charities.