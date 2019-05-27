Family holds group search for missing man with dementia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The family of a man with dementia who hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks organized a group search to look for him.

Family, friends and some people who didn't know Robert Turner, 73, met at Juan 3:16 in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

Turner was last seen on May 7th leaving Highspire Apartments on Ann Street where he lives.

He has dementia and high blood pressure and does not have his medication.

There have been reports of sightings. Most recently the family said someone told police they saw him in New Cumberland but by the time officers arrived he was no longer there.

The family is asking anyone who sees him to call the police and stay with him until officers arrive. They said he may be disoriented but is friendly.