Family honors fallen every Memorial Day and beyond Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - For more than a decade, a Middletown family has turned a corner of their property into a tribute to fallen military heroes.

Joe Schmidt sand daughter JoAnn Byus build the memorial at the corner of East Water and Race streets. They put it up before Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is different for everyone," Byus said. "A lot of people look at it as a day off from work and a big barbecue, but when you serve and you lost someone, it's a huge difference."

"I had a lot of friends that didn't make it home, a couple from Vietnam, a couple from Afghanistan," Schmidt said.

Getting their hands dirty is a small price to pay.

"I've had a number of veterans stop and come up and introduce themselves and say thank you and they like it," Schmidt said.

"It touches everybody differently somehow when they drive past and see it, so it's worth all the work," Byus said.

The memorial will stay up until Veterans Day.