Family of bears surprise Linglestown residents

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Four cubs and their mama bear climbed a tree in Lower Paxton township Wednesday morning and in doing so, also caught the attention of nearby residents.

A homeowner was shocked when she looked outside and saw the bears climbing a tree in her backyard.

“We just barricaded ourselves in and we’ve been using the front door to go to work and stuff like that,” said homeowner Ivette Matos.

The bears quickly became the talk of the town as people stormed the area, phones and camera in-hand, hoping to snap a photo of the family.

“It’s kind of neat and different and a little bit scary in a way,” nearby resident Linda Kurtz says.

Game Commission spokesperson Travis Lau says mama bears are extremely protective of their cubs and if you happen to encounter a bear, make yourself known.

“It’s important that the bear knows you are there because they don’t like to be taken by surprise so a simple whistle or some words to get their attention will go along way,” Lau said.

The Game Commission was present for crowd control but did not attempt to tranquilize the bears due to it currently being bear archery season.

“Ordinarily we will mark the bear if we tranquilize it but the meat is essentially poisonous and can’t be consumed if the bear has been tranquilized,” Lau said.

The mother bear and her cubs made their way back to the woods after five hours of lounging.