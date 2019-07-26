Family of inmate who died reacts to new allegations against correctional officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A family is continuing to search for answers about their son who died in the custody of Dauphin County.

On Friday, they said they have a little more clarity because of what happened to someone else.

Two days before 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley died, another inmate alleges he was violently beaten while in Dauphin County Prison. His lawyer is filing a federal lawsuit against the people and entities involved.

“To me, I’m better if I go out if I get hit by a robber. At least I know what I’m getting,” said Charles Blount, a cousin of Riley.

When Blount saw the photo of 24-year-old Jarrett Leaman’s injuries, he said his blood ran cold. It reminded him of Riley, whose in-custody death is under investigation.

“How many officers does it take to subdue you when you’re handcuffed? I’m very concerned about that,” Blount said.

Both Riley and Leaman were placed in restraint chairs during their time in prison. Riley was taken into custody for a domestic incident involving his father, while Leaman was arrested for public drunkenness.

Two days before Riley’s death, Leaman’s lawyer alleges he was beaten so severely, his orbital bone broke.

“I know that other young man was healthy, too, a little drunk, but he doesn’t deserve to be beaten like that. A little drunk, what can you do drunk,” Blount asked.

John Hargreaves, of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, said inmates have had more positive things to say about Dauphin County Prison in recent years.

“It has been less than a few years ago, so we have been taken by quite a surprise over the last two incidents,” he said.

Blount agrees that not all officers are bad, but said something seems to be going on behind the scenes.

“They need to get to the bottom of this because there are too many coincidences,” Blount said.

Riley’s autopsy results are expected to be released Wednesday. His family hopes that will bring them more answers, but it’s not just about Riley anymore.

“It’s not a racial thing. It’s every youth, seems to be, they don’t care if you’re black or white, and we want to fight just as hard for Jarrett as we do for Ty’rique,” Blount said.

In the meantime, Hargreaves said patience is everyone’s best practice.

“We have to give people the benefit of the doubt at this point. We can’t start casting stones yet until we figure out what transpired,” Hargreaves said.

Dauphin County corrections, commissioners and District Attorney Fran Chardo declined to comment on Friday, noting that the investigation is still open.

No one from the police department or county would comment on the working status of the officers involved.