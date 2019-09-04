Family of man who died in custody to meet with coroner, sources say

The family of a man who died in Dauphin County Prison will meet Thursday with Coroner Graham Hetrick, sources tell ABC27 News.

Ty’rique Riley’s family and lawyers believe he was severely beaten while in custody and that lead to his death on July 1. Our sources say the family will learn the results of an autopsy.

The family’s attorney says Riley was healthy before going to prison and had several bruises, broken teeth, and failing kidneys after his death.

Dauphin County District Attorney has said the 21-year-old was arrested June 18 for assaulting his father with a sledgehammer. Because Riley was combative and seemed to have a mental health issue, he was placed on suicide watch.

About a week later, on June 26, it was determined Riley needed to be evaluated at an outside hospital. When prison staff tried to get him out of his clothes, he became combative and was put into a restraint chair then became unresponsive, Chardo said.

