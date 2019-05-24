Family of missing Highspire man pleads for public help

The sons of a missing Highspire man are making a plea for help and information in locating their father.

Robert Turner, 73, was last seen walking out of the Highspire Apartments building where he lives on Ann Street on May 7th, around 7p.m.

Turner, who was wearing dark pants and a snow-white beanie with a red Nike swoosh on it, has dementia and high blood pressure.

He’s described as 5’11”, with salt and pepper hair, a brown mustache, and weighs about 175lbs.

His sons, Anthony and Brian, believe their dad could disoriented due to his lack of medication and might have been picked up by someone he recognized.

“Maybe somebody had given him a ride somewhere and to go to a store or something, and from there he may have gotten disoriented,” said Anthony. “We’re thinking that he may have resorted back to his old neighborhood where he grew up at.”

Robert grew up in Allison Hill, and is friendly, approachable and kind to everyone, said Brian.

“We just need any sighting, anything…if you saw him yesterday, it’s not too late,” he said. “If you see my father please, take a picture of him.”

Highspire Police don’t have any new leads, despite several calls that have come in reporting potential sightings – none of them were anything definitive, police said.

The family is holding a search party for Robert on Sunday, May 26, at 3p.m. at Juan 3:16 Church, 25 South 10th Street in Harrisburg.

You’re asked to contact Highspire Police at 717-558-6900 with any information.