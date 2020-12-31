Family-owned Harrisburg business puts community first throughout pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that heroes are everywhere.

A true test to that is helping others even when you’re hurting. That’s the case for a Harrisburg business that may be 30 percent down on revenue but will always give 100 percent to its community.

“If you need anything — advice, a helping hand — that’s just him. He’s always there for you,” said Domineack Commodore, Harrisburg Cougars wrestling coach.

That “him” is Leland Nelson and his four brothers.

“There’s some family dynamics going on. We work through it though. That’s a whole different segment,” Nelson laughed.

For the last 15 years, they’ve grown their business by getting rid of what people don’t want, but since the pandemic began, they’ve worked hard at giving people what they need.

It all comes from their collection they’ve grown from hauling junk.

“It’s kinda organic. You know, if somebody reaches out, we’ll be happy to just bring it over to them — you know, free of charge,” Nelson said.

This means the Dirty Dogs don’t have a bark or bite.

“That person feels happy, and we feel a little sense of pride too to say, ‘hey, this item will have another life instead of just going into the incinerator,” Nelson said.

That’s just one of their good deeds.

Dirty Dog volunteers labor and services for community clean-ups, sponsors local athletic leagues and recently hired a Harrisburg Cougars wrestler.

“I’m very grateful for him because — you know, coming up in the city, things are hard, and you just need some help along the way. So, this is a great way for him to give back,” Commodore said.

“There’s some things that happen in the classroom, but we want to get you out in the real world so you can meet a customer, go through some of the conflicts you might have, like you might run out of gas, or we might not have a debit card to pay our dumping fees,” Nelson said.

Its life lessons like these that Nelson and his brothers once learned in the same Capital City. They could have taken their business anywhere, but they stayed here, in Harrisburg.

“You gotta try to make it where you are. You know, where you are planted. So, my mother is here. My brothers are here. You gotta be the change that you want to see,” Nelson said.