Family remembers the life of their young child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- "Gionni was the kind of person that I wish I could be. He had the biggest personality. He could walk into a room and just the whole room and -- everyone just always wanted to be around him," said Jasmine Lant, the mother of 7-year-old Gionni Dennis

Gionni made a big impact on the ones who were lucky enough to know him. He was a third-grade student at West Creek Elementary School and loved the weather, art, singing, dancing, and learning.

"He loved school more than most kids at that age," Lant said.

Saturday evening, Susquehanna Township police were called to a missing person report in the 2000 block of Sauers Road. Gionni was found unconscious in a backyard pool. Family members say he was there for a graduation party.

Gionni was declared dead at a hospital after efforts to revive him at the scene.

"It was devastating. My world fell apart, and again, that is another thing you can't put into words. I lost my child, a 7-year-old baby, my best friend," Lant said. "I can't put that into words, and my heart's broken and that's going to be like that for the rest of my life."

Gionni's family remembers him as the bright young boy he was.

"I want everyone to remember what a beautiful soul he was and how much he mattered to the people that loved him and just what a great child he was," said Lant.

The family asks that all donations be sent to Hopper Funeral Home, 3532 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.