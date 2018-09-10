Family searches for man who saved son's life

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg family is looking for a man they say saved their son's life.

Darlene Wainwright took her granddaughter to Rite Aid for medicine Sunday night and her great-grandson Quincy started having a seizure in the car.

"It was the worst scare of my life," Wainwright said.

Wainwright and her granddaughter went into the store for help. That's when a complete stranger took Qunicy and began treating him.

"He laid him on his side and he tried to get him to respond, and he said keep talking to him, keep him alert," said Wainwright.

The man stayed with the family until the ambulance drove away, but Wainwright says her family was not able to properly thank him.

"Whoever you are out there, somewhere, our prayers and blessings are with you because you really saved my great-grandson's life," she said.

If you have any information about the man who helped Quincy, please call ABC27 News at 717-236-1444 or email news@abc27.com.