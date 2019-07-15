Family seeks answers after man’s death in custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County family says their loved one suffered fatal injuries while in custody.

His family says 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley may have been beaten at some point during his time at the Judicial Center, next to the Dauphin County Prison.

“This is not supposed to happen,” said Lamont Jones, Riley’s cousin. “We have to get the word out so it will not happen again.

Riley was arrested June 18 after an altercation in Susquehanna Township. Witnesses say when he was taken away in a police cruiser, he was healthy and had no bruises.

The family says they attended his preliminary hearing on June 27, but Riley was not there. They say they were told he was in intensive care and on life support at Harrisburg Hospital.

The family says they never received a call that Riley had been injured or was in the hospital. Riley’s father, Tom Matthews, would not talk to abc27 on advice from his attorney, but he did show us a July 1 letter from the district attorney’s office that indicates Riley was unconscious and not expected to regain consciousness.

Family members say Riley never made it to Dauphin County Prison. They think the injuries occurred on the same day he was sent to the Judicial Center.

Jones says that they want to find out how Riley was severely injured, and why they were not notified that he was in the hospital.

“We just want to get to the bottom of this,” said Jones, “We deserve to know what happened.”

District Attorney Fran Chardo said the investigation continues. Coroner Graham Hetrick says they are waiting for autopsy results.

Riley’s funeral is Tuesday at Hooper Funeral Home.