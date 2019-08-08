Family speaks out about man’s death in custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo is meeting Thursday afternoon with the family of a young man who died after injuries his family says happened while in custody at the Dauphin County Judicial Center.

More than a month has passed without investigators providing answers to Ty’rique Riley’s family about how he died. Riley’s family is hoping to get answers about what they say happened to their son at the judicial center that led him to be in ICU nine days later.

Chardo has said Riley was arrested for assaulting his father with a sledgehammer. His family says Riley got into a police cruiser unharmed.

While in custody, Riley was reportedly combative and put in a restraint chair, later becoming unresponsive and dying at a hospital on July 1.

There have been other abuse allegations at the Dauphin County Judicial Center. Jarrett Leaman claims he was also put in a restraint chair and later beaten. The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday at 5:15 pm Riley’s family will speak out about what they know, share photos of Riley’s injuries and answer questions. Stay with ABC27 News for the latest on this developing story.