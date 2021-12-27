Pa. Dairymen Association gives sneak peek of new milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is right around the corner, but milkshake lovers got an early chance to enjoy some treats on Monday, Dec. 27.

Dozens of people lined up in the snow Monday morning, waiting patiently for the very popular farm show milkshakes. The pop-up event featured a sneak preview of a new flavor: black raspberry.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“Our first year with the black raspberry and we are excited to be promoting that here before the farm show. Kevin Jury of the Pennslyvania Dairymen’s Association said. “It’s just a couple of days away, between the 7th and 15th of January, and this snow will get out of the way before it actually happens.”

The Pa. Dairyman’s Association provides milk to families in need and donates several other organizations as well.

The farm show gets underway one week from Saturday on Jan. 8