Farm Show Complex hosts motorcycle race

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the nation were ready to strap on their helmets and race for first place.

This was for the Mission Foods “Fall Classic Flat Track Futures.” The event was held at the Farm Show Complex on Cameron Street in Harrisburg. Racers had met to check in, inspect their bikes, practice fundamentals, and stress the importance of taking care of themselves in this sport.

Organizers say racers are ready to take the track for the state championship.

“I saw the building and got the desire to put this event on and bring it back.” Event organizer Johnny Lewis said. “When I walk back into this building again, it brought chills to me and I knew I had to make it happen so it’s an honor to be here working with the Pa. Farm Show Complex people.

IF you missed the event on Saturday that’s okay. The event will continue Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Farm Show Complex. Races begin at noon.