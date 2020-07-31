Farmers asking classrooms to adopt their calves through program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When it comes to dairy farming, Pennsylvania is king, but with years of recent struggles, it hasn’t been easy recruiting the next generation of royalty.

That’s where the national program Adopt A Cow comes in.

“You’re not gonna see this in your normal curiculum,” said Katie Sattazahn, owner of Zahncroft Dairy.

Moo-ve over, standard learning, because the cows are coming home to the classroom.

“We all need to eat. Our food has to be sourced from somewhere, and we want to keep it here,” Sattazahn said.

Sattazahn lends out calves to the virtual program.

“Only two percent of people are involved in agriculture. So, we want to make sure that consumers understand what we do,” Sattazahn said.

Students find that understanding through videos and pictures supplied by their farmers and a developed common core curriculum supplied by the program.

“The classroom follows the calf’s growth from the time they’re born to 8, 9 months old. They learn about how their diet changes, how much they grow, they weigh,” said Brittany Snyder, dairy education programs manager for the Center of Dairy Excellence.

Teachers can sign up for the program starting on August 1, here. They will get their assigned calf by fall, and then they decide how it will be incorporated into their lessons.

“You can make it however you want. You can make it take over your curriculum or an add-on piece,” Snyder said.

Students also learn about the business aspect of their host farm and the importance of keeping the industry local.

“We don’t necessarily need it coming from other places. So, let’s learn what we’re doing here, and spread that good word,” Sattazahn said.

It’s that good word that has kept these women in the industry since they were the “calves” of their families.

“I’ve been promoting dairy and educating people on dairy since I was four as a little Miss Dairy Princess,” Snyder said.

It’s also what inspires them to pass it on to the next generations of farmers, because someone needs to feed us.

“I like to say that I like to inspire people to want to consume dairy and want to love dairy, not to educate them. I want to inspire them to make that own choice,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the program targets third through fifth grade students, but it can be developed to fit any student’s needs.

Last year, 40,000 students participated in the program — 9,000 of which were from Pennsylvania.

